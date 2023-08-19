MLB Rumors: Max Fried decision, Marcus Stroman’s contract, Jackson Holliday looming
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Could the Baltimore Orioles call up the top prospect in baseball?
If we’ve determined anything from the last 24 hours thanks to the Los Angeles Angels calling up Nolan Schanuel, it’s that no prospect is off limits. Schanuel was the Angels 2023 MLB Draft pick. Typically, it would take at least a year, if not two, for Schanuel to make his MLB debut, but the Angels deemed him ready for the big leagues when they selected him just a few months ago.
College hitter in particular make their way through the minor-league system at lightning speed these days. The same cannot be said about those adjusting right out of high school, but Jackson Holliday appears to be an exception to that rule. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Orioles haven’t ruled out promoting Holliday as they chase an AL East crown and perhaps more in the postseason.
Per Heyman, “the Orioles haven’t ruled out a call-up for 19-year-old shortstop phenom Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 pick in 2022. Matt Holliday’s son is hitting .337, including .356 at Double-A Bowie.”
Any promotion would come as a surprise given Holliday is still a teenager, and that he’d be called up straight from Double-A.
Baltimore has long kept Holliday out of trade talks, fully knowing he would make it to the show rather quickly. In possible trades for Justin Verlander or Max Scherzer, the Mets knew better than to even ask about the son of former MLB player Matt Holliday.
His time will come, whether it be this season or next.