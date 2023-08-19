MLB Rumors: Max Fried decision, Marcus Stroman’s contract, Jackson Holliday looming
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Marcus Stroman’s contract decision with Cubs isn’t so clear
Marcus Stroman is expected to be shut down for a couple of weeks with a rib cartilage fracture.
"“There’s not much I can be doing right now to contribute,” Stroman said, per The Athletic. “The team’s in a great place and everyone’s got a great routine. I’ve never been a big proponent of guys being there that aren’t going to contribute directly and can’t help the squad. I’m someone who knows their body pretty well. I’m hoping it’s fast-tracked and I’m hoping I feel better sooner than later and I can get back on a routine.”"
There are plenty of questions surrounding Stroman beyond just this season, specifically with his contract. Stroman has an opt out after the 2023 season, and he would have been well within his right to use that given his strong statistical campaign to date (though he has faltered a bit since the All-Star Break).
With the rest of his season on hold, it’s unclear when (or if) Stroman will be back. Should he come off the injured list and finish the year strong, then a free-agent chase could be back on. If not, then his future is in question, and he may be better served to opt in rather than out.