MLB Rumors: Max Fried decision, Marcus Stroman’s contract, Jackson Holliday looming

By Mark Powell

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Max Fried #54 of the Atlanta Braves walks on to the field prior to the game against the New York Mets at Truist Park on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Max Fried #54 of the Atlanta Braves walks on to the field prior to the game against the New York Mets at Truist Park on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)
Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs
CHICAGO, IL – JULY 31: Marcus Stroman #0 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

MLB Rumors: Marcus Stroman’s contract decision with Cubs isn’t so clear

Marcus Stroman is expected to be shut down for a couple of weeks with a rib cartilage fracture.

"“There’s not much I can be doing right now to contribute,” Stroman said, per The Athletic. “The team’s in a great place and everyone’s got a great routine. I’ve never been a big proponent of guys being there that aren’t going to contribute directly and can’t help the squad. I’m someone who knows their body pretty well. I’m hoping it’s fast-tracked and I’m hoping I feel better sooner than later and I can get back on a routine.”"

There are plenty of questions surrounding Stroman beyond just this season, specifically with his contract. Stroman has an opt out after the 2023 season, and he would have been well within his right to use that given his strong statistical campaign to date (though he has faltered a bit since the All-Star Break).

With the rest of his season on hold, it’s unclear when (or if) Stroman will be back. Should he come off the injured list and finish the year strong, then a free-agent chase could be back on. If not, then his future is in question, and he may be better served to opt in rather than out.

