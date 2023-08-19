MLB Rumors: Max Fried decision, Marcus Stroman’s contract, Jackson Holliday looming
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: What will the Braves do with Max Fried?
Max Fried is clearly part of the Atlanta Braves immediate future. Now fresh off the injured list, Fried is adjusting to life back on the big-league roster. In his last start against the Yankees, Fried gave up just two runs on eight hits in six innings of work.
Fried will be a free agent after the 2024-25 season. As of now he and the Braves front office haven’t had substantial contract talks, though those are sure to heat up this offseason and in spring training with Fried’s deal nearing its conclusion.
FanSided’s Cody Williams relayed this article from SportsTalk ATL’s Chase Irle, which suggested the odds of Fried’s re-signing are around 55 percent.
"“More importantly, though, Irle made clear that Alex Anthopoulos has preached the importance of having two aces in the rotation and making sure the starting pitching is strong, even if his free agency moves and trades haven’t totally reflected that. That last part is a concern, to be sure, but it could also very well be a signal for the plan to land Fried, and Irle believes that Anthopoulos will finally write a big check for a looming free agent when it comes to the southpaw. I tend to agree with that assessment but, as 55% from Irle acknowledges, that’s not a formality to happen in Atlanta.”"
Fried and Spencer Strider could lead the Braves rotation for years to come, should Anthopoulos deem Fried stable enough (and injury-free enough) to deserve a contract of that magnitude.