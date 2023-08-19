MLB Rumors: Sean Murphy concern, Reds prospect, Cubs admit defeat
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Should Braves fans be concerned about Sean Murphy?
Sean Murphy is a warrior behind home plate, especially of late. Per Mark Bowman, Murphy has been hit five times in his last 15 plate appearances, and was even slightly injured on a backswing gone wrong on Sunday night.
As much as Murphy wants to contribute to this team on a daily basis, some time off could do him some good. It also helps that the Braves backup catcher, Travis d’Arnaud, would start for most MLB teams.
When the Braves traded for Murphy, they did so to create one of the best catching duos in recent memory. Murphy himself has been one of the best players in baseball, period, in 2023, and most seasons would be among the NL MVP frontrunners. Sadly, his own teammates (Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson) have taken that honor away from him.
d’Arnaud signed a new contract this season and is expected to be around for the long haul, despite some pundits assuming he would be traded before the deadline. It’s these moments — the dog days of summer with Murphy taking a beating — where d’Arnaud could be most valuable.