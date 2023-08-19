3 of the best MLS matches to watch amid Sunday season restart
By Jacob Rebb
The return of American soccer is here. MLS restarts this Sunday for the second half of their season with a jam-packed slate.
Most of us were expecting the premiere of Messi. Still, you’ll have to wait on his official MLS premier since he single handily took Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup Final versus Hany Muktar and Nashville SC.
While you might be disappointed there isn’t a Miami game the rest of this first slate back has more than enough good games to make up for any disappointment. Let’s dig into some of the most exciting games on this Sunday’s MLS schedule.
3 of the best MLS matches to restart the season
Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Preview
Columbus Crew is on fire, winners of two out of their last three matches. They look to be primed for a deep playoff run. The Crew defeated St. Louis City 2-1 and then snatched a 4-1 victory against CF America in the Leagues Cup. Their only setback was a penalty loss after a 3-3 draw with Minnesota United. Impressively, in their last six MLS home matches, they secured five wins with just one draw, scoring 14 goals and allowing just six.
FC Cincinnati’s recent form has been mixed, with two wins and a penalty shootout loss in their last three matches. Cincinnati overcame Sporting Kansas City in penalties after a 3-3 draw and secured a 3-1 victory against CD Guadalajara, but suffered a penalty defeat to Nashville SC after a 1-1 draw. In their last six MLS away matches, FC Cincinnati managed three wins, two draws, and one loss, scoring nine goals and conceding eight.
With both of these teams performing at such a high level, you can expect this game to be one of the best of the week. Both of these teams have expectations of deep playoff runs and this very well could be an Eastern Conference Final preview. Expect goals and a tight finish in this one.
St. Louis City SC vs Austin FC Preview
There is no hotter home team than St. Louis City SC. With an 8-3-1 home record, St. Louis City has more than impressed in their inaugural season. Austin FC currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference but faces a tough test when taking on SLC Sunday. This Austin FC team has left room for improvement but Sunday’s match will be an interesting contest.
At home this season St. Louis has eight, convincing wins. They have outperformed everyone’s expectations for their first season. As a new MLS team, they have really made a statement dispatching teams handily at home which spells trouble for Austin. St. Louis averages 2.08 goals per game. With 29 goals scored and just 10 allowed St. Louis is one home team you might worry about facing.
Austin FC has struggled on the road. With just three road wins all year they are the epitome of a struggling road team. With just 14 goals scored and 21 allowed, Austin looks primed to give up goals galore to this red-hot St. Louis team. I do believe Austin has improved enough to contribute at least a goal. They do average 1 goal per game on the road.
With both of these teams playing on such a high level I think this game is going to be really exciting. You know we can count on goals from St. Louis City SC at home but the question is just how many and if they’ll the Austin join in on the fun.
Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Preview
Houston is going through a rough patch, going winless in nine games across competitions. As much as Portland will look to capitalize on Houston’s vulnerabilities, especially their shaky defense. Portland’s own form hasn’t been that strong though and enough pressure from Houston could cause them to crack. so a draw could ensue.
Portland has accrued just three points fewer than Houston and sits three places adrift of them in the league table. Both of these teams want to improve in the second half of the season so taking advantage of a shaky opponent is crucial. This game is a true toss-up that could definitely end in a draw.
An Exciting Week All Around
This is truly a jammed packed slate of great games. While we only touched on a few here there really are a number of other great games. Games like Chicago Fire vs Orlando City, NYC FC vs Minnesota United, and Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes are all fantastic games that look to be thrillers as well.
Make sure to check out more soccer action from me on Twitter @PickManagement and right here on FanSided.