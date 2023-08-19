NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid surprise team, CP3’s warning, Harden investigation
NBA Rumors: Heat on list of teams ‘circling’ Joel Embiid
With the Harden drama escalating in Philadelphia, it’s only natural that teams prepare for the potential fallout. If Harden worms his way to a new team and the Sixers are left floating directionless in NBA purgatory, it only stands to reason that Embiid will eventually ask out too. There is even speculation around the league that Morey is “covertly hoping for” a rebuild, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports.
Embiid would draw a long line of interested suitors. The reigning MVP, despite all the concerns tied to his injuries and his postseason failures, is one of the most dominant regular season forces in the NBA. He can efficiently lead the league in scoring and anchor a top-ranked defense. Few players are on Embiid’s level, no matter how vociferously his detractors point to his injury-riddled playoff woes.
The Knicks have been connected to Embiid for a while, with New York currently under the management of Embiid’s former agent, Leon Rose. The Knicks have been patiently saving up draft capital and young players, waiting for the right moment to strike up a big trade. Donovan Mitchell fell through last summer, but that patience could be rewarded if the end result is Joel Embiid.
We have also seen reports of Houston potentially getting into the Embiid mix due to his connection with Ime Udoka, who used to work the sidelines in Philadelphia under Brett Brown.
Now, another team is “circling,” per Goodwill: the Miami Heat.
It’s not hard to connect the dots, of course. Jimmy Butler was Embiid’s favorite star teammate by a mile and he has openly pined for the days of old since Butler left in the summer of 2020. Embiid and Butler share a certain competitive streak and one has to imagine Butler would love to re-team with his buddy in sunny South Beach.
The Heat have a potential ace in Embiid trade conversations in the form of Bam Adebayo, himself a top-25 player and perennial All-Star who would instantly win over the Philadelphia faithful with his defensive edge.
It’s too early to predict an Embiid trade with any real certainty, but the Sixers are fast approaching oblivion if Morey can’t pull a rabbit out of his hat. Resetting with Adebayo and Tyrese Maxey isn’t the worst outcome, frankly.