NFL Rumors: 3 Steelers on thin ice this preseason, and 1 who deserves time
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers have some tough decisions to make the next few weeks in order to submit a full-fledged 53-man roster.
Pittsburgh has some critical roster battles looming in the trenches, skill positions and even quarterback. Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan received rave reviews this offseason for building upon their strengths, and addressing areas of need like the interior defensive line, and the lack of consistent pass blocking for Kenny Pickett.
It remains to be seen just how this roster comes together as a cohesive unit come Week 1, but Pittsburgh’s philosophy is to put the best product on the field, regardless of a player’s salary or draft stock.
That puts some players on the chopping block as early as this week against the Buffalo Bills. Preseason is an exciting time for the fanbase, but for fringe roster players, it’s a fight for survival.
NFL Rumors: Steelers QB Mason Rudolph is on thin ice
Mason Rudolph is on thin ice because he’s a valuable asset at a position of strength. While Rudolph should not be starting in this league — he’s proven that on several occasions — he’s a worthwhile backup who has been through the wars of critical regular-season games. Surely, some team would rather have a player like Rudolph backing up their QB than, say, an unproven rookie.
Rudolph claims to be comfortable in his role, and we have no reason to believe anything otherwise. He values being on a contending team, and as a third-string veteran QB, is merely a fly on the wall rather than a key contributor. It’s not a bad place to be.
“We’re blessed to be here, to be in the NFL. I’m not taking it for granted. I don’t think I ever did. But you go through free agency, and to be able a part of this franchise, you really enjoy every moment. The camaraderie with the guys, the informal time in the locker room, it’s priceless. I really enjoy it,” Rudolph said.
Khan, meanwhile, has preached the importance of continuity for a young QB like Kenny Pickett. Perhaps this is why Rudolph is still around, as a shoulder to lean on. But if Pittsburgh can get a late-round pick for the Oklahoma State product, they should jump at the chance.