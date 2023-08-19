NFL Rumors: 3 Steelers on thin ice this preseason, and 1 who deserves time
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Steelers could cut Kendrick Green
Kendrick Green entered training camp as a viable option at backup center, but has largely struggled in joint practices and the team’s first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Green had a noticeable penalty in that game, and was routinely on the wrong end of some QB pressures.
The Steelers have been using Green as a fullback of sorts, even handing him the ball in practice. It’s unclear if Pittsburgh intends to employ this strategy in any preseason games, but it feels a little forced. Green was a third-round pick in 2021, and giving up on high selections is never easy. The Steelers clearly still see some potential in Green but it won’t come in Pittsburgh.
As Still Curtain’s Ryan Pawloski noted heading into the Bills preseason contest, Green is currently on the outside looking in:
"“It is going to take Green to pull a complete turnaround and show a solid next couple of weeks at center if he wants a realistic shot at sticking in Pittsburgh. His time at fullback is interesting, but it’s a failed roster spot if he cannot also be a quality backup in the interior of the offensive line. Green is currently on the outside looking in and he has a steep hill to climb to turn that around.”"
Such a turnaround would be surprising given what we’ve seen of Green thus far.