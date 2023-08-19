Fansided

NFL Rumors: 3 Steelers on thin ice this preseason, and 1 who deserves time

By Mark Powell

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 20, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) /
Gunner Olszewski, Steelers
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 01: Gunner Olszewski #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) /

NFL Rumors: Is Gunner Olszewski on the outs in Pittsburgh?

Gunner Olszewski is in the final year of his contract. As a former All-Pro on special teams, he signed with Pittsburgh because they offered him a larger role. Yet, Olszewski has done very little to prove he’s a legitimate threat as a wide receiver or even return man. The Steelers view Olszewski as a backup return specialist, and primarily a special teams player at this juncture. He just hasn’t formed a camaraderie with Kenny Pickett.

So, could the Steelers actually cut Olszewski before the start of the regular season? That would seem relatively unlikely, given it would come with a cap hit. But a trade is certainly within reason if a team values what Olszewski brings to the table and is in need of some help on special teams.

I wrote about Olszewski’s hurdles to make the roster just a few days ago. It doesn’t look good:

"“The only problem was a simple one — Olszewski and the Steelers thought he could be something he’s not. Olszewski isn’t the first player to take on a role that doesn’t necessarily fit him. As a punt and kick return man, Olszewski was productive enough to receive consistent playing time. As a slot receiver, though, he simply did not fit in Matt Canada’s offensive scheme. Now with a crowded wide receiver room, it’s tough to see Olszewski receiving reps ahead of Calvin Austin, George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Diontae Johnson and more. The Steelers have a solid group. Not to mention, Austin is listed as the primary punt and kick return man.”"

This isn’t to say he doesn’t have value, but Olszewski faces an uphill climb without much time left.

