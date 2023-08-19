NFL Rumors: 3 Steelers on thin ice this preseason, and 1 who deserves time
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Is Gunner Olszewski on the outs in Pittsburgh?
Gunner Olszewski is in the final year of his contract. As a former All-Pro on special teams, he signed with Pittsburgh because they offered him a larger role. Yet, Olszewski has done very little to prove he’s a legitimate threat as a wide receiver or even return man. The Steelers view Olszewski as a backup return specialist, and primarily a special teams player at this juncture. He just hasn’t formed a camaraderie with Kenny Pickett.
So, could the Steelers actually cut Olszewski before the start of the regular season? That would seem relatively unlikely, given it would come with a cap hit. But a trade is certainly within reason if a team values what Olszewski brings to the table and is in need of some help on special teams.
I wrote about Olszewski’s hurdles to make the roster just a few days ago. It doesn’t look good:
"“The only problem was a simple one — Olszewski and the Steelers thought he could be something he’s not. Olszewski isn’t the first player to take on a role that doesn’t necessarily fit him. As a punt and kick return man, Olszewski was productive enough to receive consistent playing time. As a slot receiver, though, he simply did not fit in Matt Canada’s offensive scheme. Now with a crowded wide receiver room, it’s tough to see Olszewski receiving reps ahead of Calvin Austin, George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Diontae Johnson and more. The Steelers have a solid group. Not to mention, Austin is listed as the primary punt and kick return man.”"
This isn’t to say he doesn’t have value, but Olszewski faces an uphill climb without much time left.