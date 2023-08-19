NFL Rumors: 3 Steelers on thin ice this preseason, and 1 who deserves time
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Calvin Austin III shows promise for Steelers
Calvin Austin III isn’t on the cut line, and for good reason. However, Pittsburgh is relatively loaded at wide receiver.
Austin should start on special teams as a return specialist, which will get him on the field. He can also shine in Matt Canada’s offense as a primary runner on the jet sweep, and potentially as a deep threat for Kenny Pickett. We already saw him reel in a tough catch last weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Pittsburgh’s offense should have more big-play ability with Pickett in year two. Ideally, Canada will have more trust in his quarterback to execute on play-action. Austin serves as an extension of that, and has the speed to burn just about any opposing defensive back 1-on-1. For Austin, a player who was injured for the majority of last season, even getting on the field is a blessing.
“It was important for me to have that Steelers uniform on and go out and compete,” said Austin. “Just doing that was enough. This is just the beginning. That’s behind us now. We have to move on.”
Hopefully, last week’s outing was the first of many.