Fansided

NFL Rumors: 3 Steelers on thin ice this preseason, and 1 who deserves time

By Mark Powell

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 20, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 20, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 4
Next
Calvin Austin, Steelers
TAMPA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 11: Calvin Austin III (R) #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers stiff arms Keenan Isaac #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) /

NFL Rumors: Calvin Austin III shows promise for Steelers

Calvin Austin III isn’t on the cut line, and for good reason. However, Pittsburgh is relatively loaded at wide receiver.

Austin should start on special teams as a return specialist, which will get him on the field. He can also shine in Matt Canada’s offense as a primary runner on the jet sweep, and potentially as a deep threat for Kenny Pickett. We already saw him reel in a tough catch last weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pittsburgh’s offense should have more big-play ability with Pickett in year two. Ideally, Canada will have more trust in his quarterback to execute on play-action. Austin serves as an extension of that, and has the speed to burn just about any opposing defensive back 1-on-1. For Austin, a player who was injured for the majority of last season, even getting on the field is a blessing.

“It was important for me to have that Steelers uniform on and go out and compete,” said Austin. “Just doing that was enough. This is just the beginning. That’s behind us now. We have to move on.”

Hopefully, last week’s outing was the first of many.

3 Steelers who should be traded before the season starts, 1 to hold onto. dark. Next

Home/Pittsburgh Steelers