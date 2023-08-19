NFL Rumors: 3 Cleveland Browns who locked up roster spot in preseason Week 2
By Mark Powell
The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles played to a tie in their preseason contest this week, with several players nothing roster spots in the process.
Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns have a tough task ahead of them, as they must cement a 53-man roster ahead of a season full of expectations. Browns fans are a patient bunch, but they have been through a lot. Deshaun Watson’s first full season as starter should help matters, but it far from guarantees a playoff spot in a division which features Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.
While Watson’s success will help the Browns, it also only takes them so far. Cleveland needs better play from its defense, and the skill positions. So far this preseason, the offseason has looked far from perfect.
Here’s what we learned from Cleveland’s preseason draw against the Eagles.
NFL Rumors: Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson earned a roster spot
No, Thompson-Robinson should not be in the conversation for starting QB, that much is a given. In fact, he’s unlikely to be the backup at this juncture, that honor goes to Kellen Mond. However, Thompson-Robinson has proven there’s a place for him in the NFL this preseason.
Thompson-Robinson has plenty of room to grow as a passer. He showcased that this week, as he missed some open receivers against a vaunted Eagles secondary. However, it’s Thompson-Robinson’s dual-threat ability, along with his potential as a passer that should get Cleveland’s potential. If he were to hit the open market, some QB-hungry team would sign him to their practice squad. Frankly, that’s exactly where he should play for the Browns this coming season.
Signing Thompson-Robinson to a future’s contract and placing him on the practice squad, where he has a chance to develop into the player many within the organization think he can be, would be a wise decision by Berry and Co.