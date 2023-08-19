Fansided

NFL Rumors: 3 Cleveland Browns who locked up roster spot in preseason Week 2

By Mark Powell

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 17: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Browns tied the Eagles 18-18. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) /
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Browns
Aug 11, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) celebrates with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) and center Nick Harris (53) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports /

NFL Rumors: Austin Watkins has earned a place on Browns roster

Cleveland is lacking in proven skill-position talent beyond the likes of Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper. However, they may have found a diamond in the rough with Austin Watkins. In the Browns preseason tilt against the Eagles, Watkins looked like a legitimate downfield threat at wide receiver, reeling in seven catches for 139 yards and a touchdown. Those are impressive numbers in any game, even an exhibition where snaps are limited for skill-position players.

Watkins has made an impression on his teammates. Currently listed as a depth wideout on the Browns depth chart, he should see more opportunities as the preseason moves along. Watkins is a former USFL standout, and he’s making it tough for the Browns to cut him and sign to the practice squad, as odds are another team would sign him after his impressive outing this week.

Browns Wire’s Corey Kinnan outlined this dilemma in a recent article:

"“With Watkins making it difficult to attempt to cut him and hope he clears waivers to stash on the practice squad, how does this shake up the rest of the wide receiver room? The Browns have historically rostered four running backs, and in a year where they are struggling to find three to fit on the field, that seems unlikely to happen again. This could leave the door open for seven wide receivers to be rostered in 2023.”"

History tells us Cleveland will want four running backs on the roster, but it should not come at Watkins expense. He’s proven he can make a play when called upon.

