NFL Rumors: 3 Cleveland Browns who locked up roster spot in preseason Week 2
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Austin Watkins has earned a place on Browns roster
Cleveland is lacking in proven skill-position talent beyond the likes of Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper. However, they may have found a diamond in the rough with Austin Watkins. In the Browns preseason tilt against the Eagles, Watkins looked like a legitimate downfield threat at wide receiver, reeling in seven catches for 139 yards and a touchdown. Those are impressive numbers in any game, even an exhibition where snaps are limited for skill-position players.
Watkins has made an impression on his teammates. Currently listed as a depth wideout on the Browns depth chart, he should see more opportunities as the preseason moves along. Watkins is a former USFL standout, and he’s making it tough for the Browns to cut him and sign to the practice squad, as odds are another team would sign him after his impressive outing this week.
Browns Wire’s Corey Kinnan outlined this dilemma in a recent article:
"“With Watkins making it difficult to attempt to cut him and hope he clears waivers to stash on the practice squad, how does this shake up the rest of the wide receiver room? The Browns have historically rostered four running backs, and in a year where they are struggling to find three to fit on the field, that seems unlikely to happen again. This could leave the door open for seven wide receivers to be rostered in 2023.”"
History tells us Cleveland will want four running backs on the roster, but it should not come at Watkins expense. He’s proven he can make a play when called upon.