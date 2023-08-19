NFL Rumors: 3 Cleveland Browns who locked up roster spot in preseason Week 2
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Local product Tanner McCalister works his way onto roster
Tanner McCalister was on the field a lot this week, and most of the time he was making plays around the ball. It’s exactly what the Browns should ask of an undrafted rookie trying to work his way onto the roster.
Cleveland got a front-row seat to McCalister at Ohio State, and the former Buckeye balled out to the tune of five tackles and a sack out of the secondary. By no means will McCalister be a starting safety on this team, but he does offer the kind of depth most teams dream of in their secondary.
Cleveland.com’s Stephen Means discussed McCalister’s resume when the Browns signed him:
"“McCalister spent one season in Columbus as a transfer from Oklahoma State, jumping at the chance to spend one more season with Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who previously coached at Oklahoma State. He immediately claimed the nickel safety role in Knowles’ safety-driven defense and played practically every meaningful snap the position was on the field.”"
McCalister is definitely a player to keep an eye on in the seasons to come. A practice squad spot could be coming his way if he continues to fly under the radar.