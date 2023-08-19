NFL Rumors: 3 Vikings who should be traded before Week 1, one player to hold onto
The Vikings should look to get the most value out of these three players on the trade block but there’s one player worth keeping around.
The 2023 season is quickly approaching for the Vikings, who get things started on Sept. 10 against the Buccaneers.
Before Week 1, Minnesota is going to have to make tough roster decisions. But before the cuts come, it would be wise for Kevin O’Connell to consider getting something back for this trio of players.
Today, we’re looking at players three Vikings should trade, and one that’s worth keeping.
NFL Rumors: Vikings should trade Andrew Booth Jr.
Bleacher Report floated Andrew Booth Jr. as the player the Vikings should put on the trade block before the end of the preseason. And they’re right.
The Vikings drafted Booth in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was supposed to be a bit of a draft steal. He had first-round potential but injuries limited his college career and his showing at the NFL Combine. Then an injury ended his rookie season. Then an injury tripped up the start of training camp for the cornerback.
Injuries remain the story for Booth Jr., but now Minnesota has less incentive to see it through. Third-round draft selection Mekhi Blackmon already looks like a first-teamer. Akayleb Evans, who was a 2022 fourth-rounder, has also commanded first-team reps.
Booth’s value is only going to diminish. Right now, he’s a potential talent some other team could take a chance on. Maybe he’ll get healthy and thrive with them. But if the Vikings wait to do something with him, the injury history and limited playing time will only make that risk look less worth it.
The Vikings have other holes on the roster that need filling, and trading Booth for a draft pick or a player could help them fill it.