NFL Rumors: 3 Vikings who should be traded before Week 1, one player to hold onto
NFL Rumors: Vikings should trade Jalen Reagor
Despite trading for Reagor last year, he is a prime trade candidate going into this season. His first season in Minnesota was far from encouraging with just eight receptions and an equal number of blunders. This year, training camp felt like a last-chance saloon for the former first-round draft pick.
The Vikings have to be encouraged by what he’s shown so far in practice and the preseason. With 2023 first-rounder Jordan Addison sidelined by injury, Reagor moved up the pecking order and flashed. He had four catches for 55 yards in the first preseason game.
That’s good for Reagor, but Minnesota still has to feel the temptation to offload him for something. They shipped a 2023 seventh-round pick to get him and are still on the hook for a conditional pick for 2024. That pick is apparently tied to production and the wide receiver certainly hasn’t reached the benchmarks that would have been set. So why give him the chance to improve the draft pick heading for the Eagles?
Reagor’s training camp performance just makes him a more viable trade candidate. The Vikings have put him in the shop window and now interested teams have had a chance to see that he’s not a complete bust. The wide receiver room will be fine without him.