Should Panthers fans be concerned about Bryce Young?
By John Buhler
Bryce Young knows how to play winning football, but maybe not the Carolina Panthers…
The Carolina Panthers need to do a better job of protecting and getting open for Bryce Young.
Fresh off his second preseason game, Young was roughed up on a few plays behind a porous offensive line. It didn’t help that his receiving corps struggled to get open for him in their 21-19 preseason loss to the New York Giants. It was only an exhibition game, ESPN’s David Newton seemed concerned about Carolina’s lack of cohesion offensively and how Young factors into this.
It is Young’s first year out of Alabama and he will be playing for a new head coach in Frank Reich. Are Young’s preseason struggles worthy of being concerned over or are we making a mountain out of a mole hole? Carolina plays in a very winnable division, but the variance between the NFC South division winner and the last-place finisher may only be by a few wins this season. We cannot wait!
What is being showcased in front of our very eyes is Young is more of a trailer than he is a tractor.
How concerned should Carolina Panthers fans be over Bryce Young’s preseason?
Frankly, we may need to chill out a bit and let the regular season unfold first before we make any bold claims about Young’s play. He is always going to be undersized professionally, which will probably limit his upward trajectory as a passer. However, he is incredibly dynamic under center, which could help him overcome some offensive limitations around him in Carolina. That is the plan.
Unfortunately, the Panthers’ offense seems to be lagging behind its defense in the preseason. The latter was a team strength under interim head coach Steve Wilks last year. Offensive ineptitude is what led to Matt Rhule being ousted prematurely in year three on the job. Reich may have had his struggles in Indianapolis, but he is a former Panthers quarterback and a damn fine offensive mind.
Ultimately, Carolina probably has the greatest level of variance of any team in the NFC South. The Panthers could win the division or finish in last place. They could win upwards of 11 games or as few as five. It really comes down to how quickly Young picks up Reich’s offense, as well as how quickly the roster buys into the new coaching regime in town. There are so many moving pieces.
Panthers fans shouldn’t be too concerned about Young’s preseason because he is only a rookie.