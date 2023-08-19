Red Sox fans bury the Yankees alive on Twitter after Gerrit Cole implosion
By Mark Powell
The Boston Red Sox defeated Gerrit Cole and the Yankees again on Saturday. Boston fans let fans of the Pinstripes have it on social media.
With their ace on the mound, the New York Yankees went down without a whimper. In what could be a season-defining loss for Aaron Boone and Co., Boston’s bats made light work of Cole early and often. Add in the exception mound work of Kutter Crawford, and it’s easy to see why Yankee fans would be unhappy on Saturday evening.
New York’s season is on the ropes, as they are under .500 and continue to fall out of the AL Wild Card race. It’s safe to assume heads will roll this offseason if New York doesn’t make a late season run. Fans who watch the team regularly would be shocked if that occurs. This group looks lifeless, and the Red Sox may have buried their playoff chances.
Red Sox fans bury the Yankees on Twitter
In this rivalry, every games means more. It’s the SEC of baseball battles. With Boston favored to take the series (even at Yankee Stadium) against a struggling Yanks lineup, Sox fans got the last laugh and then some.
Cole has been an AL Cy Young candidate against every team but Boston. That gave Sox fans plenty of room to sound off.
What more can Cole do but call the Red Sox his daddy? If history is any indication, that tactic might work in his favor.
New York has done little to turn the tide against Boston of late. Even if the regular-season splits seem relatively even, the Red Sox have had far most postseason success than the Yankees recently, with the Bronx Bombers last World Series coming in 2009.
There’s only so many times fans can say ’27 rings’ without it, eventually, coming back to haunt them.