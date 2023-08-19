Boston Red Sox series could force Yankees hand with Aaron Boone
By Mark Powell
Has Aaron Boone lost the New York Yankees clubhouse? A bad series against the Boston Red Sox can (and should) be the final straw.
Aaron Boone has preached losing baseball in New York. While consistently talking about a turnaround in the Bronx, the Yankees have continued to lose ground in the AL Wild Card race.
A series loss against the Boston Red Sox won’t help matters, and the Yanks are off to a bad start on Saturday.
While Aaron Judge and the Yankees leaders continue to stick with Boone’s talking points, a comment from Anthony Volpe should be all the proof Brian Cashman and the front office needs to pull the trigger on firing Boone.
It’s impossible to say the Yankees have quit on Boone and this season — this is a group of professional competitors, after all — but this isn’t what winning baseball looks like. Isiah Kiner-Falefa provided the latest example of that on Saturday.
Yankees: Could Red Sox series be the final straw for Aaron Boone?
New York is well on their way to losing the first two games of a vital series against the Red Sox in the Bronx. Boston is the club’s biggest rival, after all, and New York looks borderline lifeless.
The Yanks front office has been incredibly patient with Boone, refusing to fire him after last season’s ALCS loss to the Houston Astros, which came in four games. To the surprise of zero Yankees fans, the 2023 version of this team doesn’t look much different. This is a team that continues making the same mistakes. At some point, Cashman has to admit the product on the field isn’t working, right?
Boone is an easy scapegoat. Cashman isn’t going anywhere, as Hal Steinbrenner has unrelenting faith in him, for better or worse.
The manager is far from the only problem with this team, but letting him go would at least send a message to an organization which lacks much direction at the moment.