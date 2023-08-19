Steelers rumors: Should Pittsburgh fans be concerned about Broderick Jones after Bills game?
Rookie LT Broderick Jones wasn’t his best in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason win over the Buffalo Bills. Should the fanbase be concerned?
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected UGA left tackle Broderick Jones with the No. 14 pick in April’s NFL Draft. The expectation was that Broderick Jones would start immediately and offer another layer of pass protection for young QB Kenny Pickett.
Jones’ first couple outings with the team this preseason have been decidedly mixed. He’s a rookie, of course, and it’s only preseason, but there’s a definite air of unease forming around the highly touted prospect. If Jones doesn’t shape up, he runs the risk of losing his starting spot to third-year vet Dan Moore.
Pittsburgh beat the Buffalo Bills, 27-15, in Saturday’s preseason game. Of course, the end result doesn’t matter with preseason games. It’s better to focus on specific moments or specific players. It’s about process, not results, so to speak. Jones’ process wasn’t great.
This play in particular drew the attention of the Steelers faithful.
Jones’ man gets right around the edge and ends up sacking Mason Rudolph. While Jones is hardly the only player at fault — Kendrick Green gets pushed right into Rudolph seconds after the snap — Jones is ultimately responsible for the end result. His man committed the sack, he’s the player who will get chewed out in tomorrow’s film session.
Concern growing over Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Broderick Jones
It’s only natural for fans to watch a player underperform and subsequently get “concerned.” Dan Moore was considered a point of weakness on the roster, thus the Jones pick. Now the Steelers’ prized first-round selection can’t beat him for the job outright in preseason. Jones started the Bills game but was pulled midway through. He would ultimately finish the contest, but his leash is already getting shorter.
All that said, it’s hard to advise panic here. The Steelers are a young group by design and any expectations of grand achievement were misguided from the jump. This season will probably involve the Steelers losing several games, undergoing severe growing pains, and positioning themselves for another high draft pick in 2024.
Pittsburgh went 7-5 with Pickett under center last season and Mike Tomlin is one of the most accomplished coaches in the sport. One can’t toss off the idea of the Steelers competing entirely. That said, Jones is a single cog in a vast 11-man offensive machine. At worst, he will split snaps with Moore and develop slowly behind his more senior counterpart. That’s hardly a bad outcome for a mid-first round pick.
Left tackle is a tricky position. Jones was able to dominate high school and college ball with sheer athleticism and physicality. There’s always an adjustment when moving to the next level. He has never faced this level of muscular force, speed, and discipline.
As Jones gets more reps under his belt and gets to better understands the nuances of the NFL game, his effectiveness in the trenches should improve. He’s an undeniable talent and his pass protection played a big role in Stetson Bennett’s QB dominance at UGA. Pittsburgh fans should maintain patience and operate with the long view here. Short-term struggles can sometimes yield big long-term gains.