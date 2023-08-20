3 Atlanta Braves prospects to call up this September, 1 who isn’t ready
By Mark Powell
Braves should not promote Hurston Waldrep
In past years, I wouldn’t have even considered Waldrep a call-up candidate, but 2023 has surprised me. The Angels called up their first-round pick just months after selecting him, and this class is proving to be a good one.
Waldrep was considered near MLB-ready when Atlanta selected him in the first round out of Florida. The former Gator has some things to work on, however, before he should be considered for an MLB roster spot.
As MLB Pipeline noted when Waldrep was drafted, he has some control issues thanks to his up-tempo delivery. Waldrep has frontline starter potential, but he’ll never get there if he can’t find the strike zone consistently.
"“While Waldrep is generally around the strike zone, there is a little effort in his up-tempo delivery. That has caused some inconsistencies with his command and control, which led to an uptick in his walk rate this spring. Those kinds of things can be ironed out, and his pure stuff gives him the chance to develop into a frontline starter.”"
Waldrep is just 21 years old and with another year in Atlanta’s system, he could be ready. That time is not now, though, and MLB Pipeline considers 2026 a likely debut date. Give him time.