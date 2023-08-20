3 Chiefs who earned a roster spot, 1 who should be cut after preseason Week 2
By Mark Powell
Chiefs who made the roster: La’Mical Perine
Kansas City has an embarrassment of riches at running back, with former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire third on the depth chart. The battle for the RB4 spot, for now, appears to have gone to La’Mical Perine. In fact, Perine’s role could be upgraded soon if buzz about Kansas City shopping Edwards-Helaire turns out to be true.
On Saturday, Perine had 41 yards on six carries for an excellent YAC average. The fact he received the most carries on the team, and more than fellow RB4 competitor Deneric Prince, suggests he is the player Andy Reid trusts for that role.
Prince had just 20 yards rushing against lesser competition, and averaged just over three yards per rush. It wasn’t a good look for the Tulsa product as he tries to beat the odds and make the roster of the Super Bowl champions.
For now, though, it would appear Perine has a significant edge, as highlighted again by Arrowhead Addict.
"“Perine put together a solid night of work with 41 rushing yards on only six carries (compared to only 20 yards on 6 carries for Prince against lesser competition). If the Chiefs trust Perine more, that’s bad news for Prince at this juncture because he put up a lesser effort. This final preseason game could give Perine a chance to put this competition away—for now.”"
Perine is 25 years old and has the edge in experience. He’s not fumble-prone, which is valuable in any offense, let alone one with as many explosive contributors as the Chiefs.