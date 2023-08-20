Chiefs Rumors: QB battle, Ross clinches roster spot, Rashee Rice drops
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Shane Buechele could edge out veteran for QB2 position
Before boarding the Shane Buechele hype train, it’s worth noting that veteran Blaine Gabbert has done nothing to lose the QB2 job. Andy Reid has long favored veterans to back up Patrick Mahomes, and he has no reason to break tradition now.
Well, he has one rising reason: Shane Buechele.
After the second preseason game against the Cardinals, Buechele arguably leapfrogged Gabbert for the backup role.
The 25-year-old Texas product has zero game experience compared to Gabbert’s 12 years, but he showed all the signs of a quality backup in the 2023 season. Buechele completed all 10 of his pass attempts for 105 yards and had a rushing touchdown to boot; he was creative when he needed to be, looked comfortable as ever in the pocket, and had an extra spark in his step compared to Gabbert’s steadier, more reserved play.
Buechele went undrafted in 2021 but ended up on the Chiefs’ practice squad; he was elevated to the active roster once.
Technically speaking, both Buechele and Gabbert pass the eye test. Given what we’ve seen of each quarterback, the Chiefs can’t go too wrong. If it’s a Henne replica Kansas City wants, Gabbert is the favorite.
If the Chiefs are looking for just a little bit more — a more dynamic threat, a more athletic presence, a bigger X-factor — Buechele is the better option.