Chiefs Rumors: QB battle, Ross clinches roster spot, Rashee Rice drops
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Rashee Rice garners support from Mahomes, Reid
You know what other wideout received a ton of flak in the preseason for his drops? Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase. Which is just to repeat the time-tested adage: NFL preseason only matters so much.
Chiefs second-rounder Rashee Rice has been criticized for his pair of drops in preseason so far, recently taking his eye off the ball in the second quarter of Week 2 against the Cardinals.
But Rice finished as the top receiver of the night with eight catches for 96 yards in the 38-10 victory, connecting with three different quarterbacks. Rice, an SMU product who recorded 112.9 receiving yards per game in his senior season, joins the Chiefs roster with managed expectations as part of a wholly young wideout unit.
The transition to the NFL comes with an inevitable learning curve, and Rice’s teammates and coach are behind him 100 percent.
"“He had the drop early, and then he responded well. I think that’s just the jitters of being in your first few NFL games. I have a lot of trust in him.”"
Andy Reid echoed:
"“He’s a good football player and really has had a nice camp for us.”"
Touted to make an immediate impact on special teams, Rice proved he could also handle a receiver’s workload when he showcased his speed and YAC ability in a few dazzling highlights against Arizona.
This preseason — like every other preseason — Chiefs fans should keep the overreactions to a minimum.