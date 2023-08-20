Kyler Murray Rumors: 5 trade destinations for QB if Cardinals hit hard reset
By Jakob Ashlin
2. Washington Commanders
2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell has won the team’s starting job. At North Carolina, he flashed intriguing dual-threat upside. As a junior, he threw for 3,056 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while rushing for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 22-year-old could prove to be the franchise quarterback, but if not, the Commanders should become a prime landing spot for Murray.
Since 2018, the Commanders have deployed many starting quarterbacks (Alex Smith, Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins, Taylor Heinicke, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Carson Wentz), but they did not find a long-term fit. Trading for Murray would finally give them a focal point to build around. With $64.4 million in 2024 cap space, they are well-positioned to make a deal.