NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers future, Steelers RB battle, Eagles surprise
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers reveals playing timeline for Jets
“When will Aaron Rodgers retire?” was one of the most oft-searched questions this offseason when the former Packers quarterback was contemplating his future. Now settled in his home on the Jets, Rodgers recently answered that question in a preseason interview.
To no one’s surprise, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently announced that he doesn’t plan on the upcoming 2023 season being a “one-and-done.” He’ll be around for “a few good years,” or so he hopes.
Then, as Rodgers confidently declares, he’s passing the torch to Zach Wilson, who he believes will helm the Jets for the next 15-plus years.
All in all, Jets fans should look forward to 18-20 years of “great quarterback play.”
Peep Rodgers’ shirt: “From Darkness to the Big Apple.” What a time to be a Jets fan.
This is a very nice and comforting plan in theory, and kudos to Rodgers on the uber-optimistic take, but Rodgers should really know better than to make such glowing remarks about Zach Wilson. Expecting Wilson to step in and lead the Jets after Rodgers presumably retires is just a tad delusional considering Wilson’s pitiful track record in New York.
Also… 15 years? That’s assuming Wilson will develop into not only a franchise quarterback, but a perennially consistent franchise quarterback, edging toward the same legendary status as Brett Favre in Green Bay or Drew Brees in NOLA or the G.O.A.T. who did 20 years in New England.
The longest-tenured quarterback playing consecutive seasons that the Jets have had this century is Mark Sanchez, and he maxes out at four years.
Keep Rodgers’ receipt, and two decades from now, we’ll see about this “great quarterback play.”