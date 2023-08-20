NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers future, Steelers RB battle, Eagles surprise
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Eagles linebacker Myles Jack goes back to school?
Two weeks after signing with the Eagles, linebacker Myles Jack has announced his retirement. The 2016 second-round pick spent seven years with the Jaguars and Steelers before inking a one-year contract with Philly this offseason.
Rather than compete for a starting linebacker job, Jack has undergone a change of heart and appears happy to call it quits on a productive career; he racked up 617 combined tackles, three interceptions, 18 passes defended, 18 quarterback hits, and 6.5 sacks.
Jack mostly played second team snaps in training camp so far, getting a slice of preseason action this past weekend in the Eagles’ tie with the Browns.
The 27-year-old was already considering retirement after getting released by the Steelers last March and reportedly had ambitions of going to trade school to become an electrician or a plumber.
When his ex-teammates take the field in September, he could follow his heart and enroll in classes if he so chooses.
Jack probably wouldn’t have broken into the Eagles’ starting lineup anyway with fellow veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham enjoying a much more successful camp.
Wishing Jack the best of luck in his next career.