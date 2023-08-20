Packers: Jordan Love doesn’t see the need to play any more preseason games
By John Buhler
Jordan Love seems to be ready for his first year as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback.
After two strong showings in the preseason thus far, Jordan Love does not feel that he needs to play in any more exhibition contests for the Green Bay Packers in their lead-up to Week 1.
Love completed 5-of-8 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in Saturday night’s preseason game vs. the New England Patriots. He also looked strong in limited action vs. the Cincinnati Bengals two Fridays ago, as he completed 7-of-10 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown in that first game. With one more tune-up on the horizon vs. the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Love is feeling good.
At this time, Love does not think he needs any more reps in preseason games for the Packers now.
Green Bay will travel to the arch rival Chicago Bears on Sept. 10 to begin their 2023 NFL season.
Is this the right call by Love or should he want one last game of reps before his Week 1 start?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love says he is ready for Week 1 action
Look. If Love says he is ready, then we better believe him. We have to remember that while this is his first season as an NFL starter, it is his fourth year in the league out of Utah State. He has played in plenty of preseason games up to this point of his career. This is largely the same offense he has run all four years in Green Bay. So if he feels comfortable about where he is at, that is great!
The most important thing for the Packers this season is to see what they have in Love. Obviously, they want him to be the next franchise quarterback in Titletown, but he faces immense pressure of replacing Aaron Rodgers who replaced Brett Favre. Green Bay has had over three decades of quarterbacking excellence. It would be a shame if they regressed to what they were in the 1980s.
For now, it is all about Love playing with confidence. He does play for an offensive-minded head coach in Matt LaFleur, one who loves to run the football to open up the pass. If the Packers defense holds up its end of the bargain, then yes, Green Bay might be good enough to win one of the weakest NFC North races we have seen in quite some time. All four teams have a shot at it.
It would be odd to see Love dress for the Packers’ third preseason game vs. Seattle on Saturday.