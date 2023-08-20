3 Packers who locked up roster spot in preseason Week 2, one cut candidate on the brink
Packers who earned roster spot No. 2: WR Malik Heath
A year ago, general manager Brian Gutekunst dealt All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. He enjoyed a productive year with the Silver and Black, catching 100 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 scores. Adams earned All-Pro honors for the third consecutive year.
He was certainly missed by the Packers. Allen Lazard (now a member of the New York Jets) was Green Bay’s top pass-catcher in 2022, totaling 60 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns.
The club got some solid contributions from a pair of rookie wideouts in Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. The latter struggled early but when it was all said and done, he averaged 14.9 yards per reception and not only led Green Bay in TD receptions (7), but total touchdowns (9) as well. In April, Gutekunst added three more wideout in the 2023 draft, including Michigan State’s Jayden Reed in the second round.
So far this summer, the wide receiver that has received plenty of attention is undrafted find Malik Heath. On Saturday vs. the Patriots, the Ole Miss product was targeted five times and caught each attempt for a combined 75 yards. A week earlier, Heath caught three passes for 36 yards in the team’s win at Cincinnati.
Next: Playmaker in the secondary