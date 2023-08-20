3 Packers on the rise, 1 fighting for his NFL future this preseason
By Mark Powell
Packers who made the roster: Kingsley Enagbare
Enagbare made Patriots quarterbacks’ lives a living hell on Saturday night, as he registered three tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, and he forced a fumble. Green Bay has its deepest pass-rushing group in quite some time, and while Enagbare might not start, he deserves a spot on the roster for depth.
The Packers, like most NFL teams, like to rotate their pass rushers on the outside, so there’s a good chance a player like Enagbare sees action in the regular season. On Saturday, Enagbare proved he can beat his blocker one-on-one, and he won’t receive the kind of attention the likes of Preston Smith will get.
Rashan Gary has yet to return from injury, and while he may start Week 1, he should be a little rusty given the number of reps he’s missed. That’s where Enagbare comes in, as he can play on both sides of the line and cause all kinds of problems for the offensive line.
Enagbare quite literally did it all on Saturday in one of the better preseason performances from an edge rusher this year. He deserves a roster spot and then some.