3 Steelers who should be cut, 1 who earned a roster spot after preseason Week 2
By Mark Powell
Steelers players to cut: Greg Bell
Pittsburgh didn’t have much success in the ground game beyond Jaylen Warren’s impressive touchdown run. That says a lot about the Steelers offensive line, and the running back by committee approach they used on Saturday night.
Najee Harris hasn’t received many carries this preseason. Pittsburgh wants to keep him fresh. Warren, meanwhile, is cemented as the change of pace back behind Harris, while Anthony McFarland should earn a roster spot as a veteran who excels on passing downs. Could there be room for a fourth running back?
Right now, that spot goes to Darius Hagans, per the Steelers official depth chart. The fifth back is Greg Bell, though his roster spot could very well be in jeopardy about Pittsburgh signed explosive RB Xazavian Valladay this week. Valladay didn’t make much of an impact in the ground game, but he did make one catch for 22 yards, showing off his wheels in the open field.
Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now noticed Valladay’s big-play ability in practice last week. It’s something the Steelers are lacking on the outside.
"“The newest running back to the team, Valladay, looked good in practice, too. Mason Rudolph lofted a ball that was out of his reach, and Valladay laid out a full extension to make a pretty grab. It was a pretty great play from a running back. His quickness and burst are evident. In the team run drills, Valladay ran hard and physically. I think he certainly has a chance to push through the noise and other guys that are in front of him to nab a practice squad spot.”"
Considering the quirks in Canada’s offense, surely they’ll find a way to employ an asset like the Arizona State product. This leaves Bell in an awkward spot, and likely on the outside looking in.