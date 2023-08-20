3 Steelers who should be cut, 1 who earned a roster spot after preseason Week 2
By Mark Powell
Steelers players to cut: There’s no room for Tanner Morgan
While this could all change if the Steelers decide to trade a quarterback, for now there isn’t a roster spot available for rookie QB Tanner Morgan.
Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph are both veterans, and firmly entrenched as backups to Kenny Pickett. Should one of them go down, then perhaps Pittsburgh would keep Morgan around on the practice squad. However, having four QBs on the roster is a no-go, especially when both backups are relatively dependable at their position.
Morgan didn’t make a single throw on Saturday, proving he’s on the outs in Pittsburgh. The Minnesota product was excited when the Steelers called on draft day, but that was before they had brought back Rudolph on a short-term deal.
“It was the place where I wanted to go,” said Morgan. “When they called, I basically accepted the deal, and my agents, they were kind of doing the work as soon as the draft ended, and as soon as I talked to Coach (Mike) Sullivan it was a done deal. When other teams called, I just said I was going to be a Steeler.”
Unless Pittsburgh does something drastic, Morgan’s days in black and gold will be numbered.