Chiefs Rumors: Pacheco injury, Shane Buechele shoutout, QB prediction
By Scott Rogust
Chiefs rumors: Shane Buechele gives a shoutout to fans after Kansas City’s preseason win
The Kansas City Chiefs just completed their second preseason game this past weekend. Much like the previous week, the Chiefs were on the road, this time in Arizona to take on the Cardinals. This was also a return to the venue where the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. Not to mention, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator in the big game.
On Saturday, the Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 38-10. One player who had a flawless performance was none other than backup quarterback Shane Buechele. How so? Well, Buechele completed all 10 of his pass attempts for 105 yards. Additionally, Buechele ran twice for 14 yards and a touchdown.
After the game, Buechele was given the honor to give a shoutout to Chiefs fans.
“Good game by the boys today,” said Buechele. “Good finish. We go onto next week, we play Cleveland. Go Chiefs.”
Buechele is competing to find his way onto the 53-man roster. After Chad Henne announced his retirement, the Chiefs brought in Blaine Gabbert to be the veteran presence that could fill in for Patrick Mahomes, if need be. Let’s not forget that Gabbert spent the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, three of which sitting behind Tom Brady.
Speaking of Gabbert, he completed seven-of-eight pass attempts for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Buechele has one more preseason game to show he’s worthy of making the Week 1 roster.