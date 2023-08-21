College football rankings 2023: 15 best running backs ready to take Bijan Robinson’s mantle
By John Buhler
TreVeyon Henderson is a big part of the Ohio State Buckeyes’ elite ground game
TreVeyon Henderson is the first of two Ohio State Buckeyes running backs to make this top-15 list. While Ohio State is better known for slinging the pigskin down the field in Ryan Day’s aerial attack, a change of guard at quarterback could contribute to an even better season from their ground game. This might be a running back by committee approach, but Henderson can bulldoze.
Obviously, there is a lot to like about Ohio State this year. The defense should be improving. They have the best receiving corps in the country. While the quarterback situation needs to sort itself out, having Henderson available to hand the ball off to should make things easier for whoever wins the starting job between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord. Lean on the ground game this year!
Look for Henderson to be a big reason the Buckeyes win double-digit games before Thanksgiving.
Trey Benson is back at Florida State for a second season, poised to make noise
One team that should be very much in play to make the final four-team College Football Playoff has to be the Florida State Seminoles over in the ACC. Mike Norvell has been a master of the transfer portal. His two biggest roster additions came about that way in defensive lineman Jared Verse, as well as star running back Trey Benson making his way over from Oregon last offseason.
Given that starting quarterback Jordan Travis is every bit a Heisman Trophy candidate, look for the Seminoles’ offensive attack to be absolutely electrifying. While conference foes such as Clemson, Louisville and North Carolina could make things interesting, Benson will be a focal point in the FSU ground game. When the ‘Noles are leading late in games, look for Benson to break opponents’ will.
A balanced offensive attack can get the Seminoles to the conference title bout and maybe beyond.