EuroLeague transfer rumors: Frank Kaminsky, Terrence Ross, and more
5. Can Frank Kaminsky replace Matthias Lessort at Partizan Belgrade?
Frank Kaminsky never found his footing in the NBA since being drafted ninth overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2015. Injuries, slow-footedness, inconsistent outside shooting, and lack of improvement to his post-game have made him a third-string center for the last few seasons.
Kaminsky could potentially be a Euroleague star though. A shorter 3-point line, slower game, and less physical and talented post defenders could allow the Illinois-born big man to return to his collegiate levels of output when he led Wisconsin to two Final Fours.
Partizan will certainly be betting on Kaminsky’s shortcomings being minimized in EuroLeague play. He’s their replacement for French center and Miami Heat stash Matthias Lessort who made All-EuroLeague first team season and departed for Greek giants Panathinaikos this summer.
If Kaminsky can stay healthy, he may be able to post numbers similar to his junior year at Wisconsin when he averaged 13.95 points per game, 6.32 rebounds per game, and shot 38 percent from 3.
That could be enough to help Partizan make next season’s Euroleague Final Four.