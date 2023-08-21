EuroLeague transfer rumors: Frank Kaminsky, Terrence Ross, and more
4. When will Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk make up his mind about EuroLeague transfer?
Ukrainian wing Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk has been linked with multiple EuroLeague teams this summer, and Panathinaikos seems to be in the best position to sign him should he ultimately decide to come overseas.
Mykhailiuk is known for almost exclusively his ability to shoot by NBA fans, but his shot profile and overall offensive game have a much wider range when he suits up for Ukraine’s national team.
His points per game more than doubles in FIBA play — 13.6 – versus his NBA career — 6.2 His assist numbers are slightly better as well.
EuroLeague teams will be looking to tap into more of what Mykhailiuk offers when playing for his country. At 6-foot-8, his size and overall offensive game will prove very difficult for EuroLeague opponents to guard, but that’s only if he does, in fact, decide to cross the pond.