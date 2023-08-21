EuroLeague transfer rumors: Frank Kaminsky, Terrence Ross, and more
3. Can Olympiacos afford to wait for Kendrick Nunn?
Kostas Sloukas leaving Olympiacos for arch-rivals Panathinaikos is unquestionably the shock move of the summer and was a significant blow to the Reds who also lost Euroleague MVP Sasha Vezenkov to the Sacramento Kings.
Nigel Williams-Goss and Luke Sikma are two solid additions who can certainly help fill the minutes void left by Sloukas and Vezenkov with overall positive play, but neither provides the scoring punch Georgios Bartzokas needs.
That’s why Olympiacos have been in talks with former Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn all summer.
Nunn was on the outskirts of the NBA last season, playing roughly 14 minutes per game for the Lakers and Wizards. In his first two seasons in the league though, Nunn averaged nearly 15 points per game for the Miami Heat.
Some of that was probably Heat culture, no one can deny that has an impact after their second surprise final run in four years, but some of it is also Nunn’s talent. At 28 years old, Nunn may have lost a step from four seasons ago but that could have less of an impact in Euroleague versus the NBA.
Nunn could be the solution to Olympiacos’ lack of scoring, but most recent reports indicate he has asked the Greek champions to give him until the end of August to try to secure an NBA offer.