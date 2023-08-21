EuroLeague transfer rumors: Frank Kaminsky, Terrence Ross, and more
2. Can Sterling Brown help Alba Berlin compete for a EuroLeague playoff spot?
Last season was one to forget for Alba Berlin. They finished 11-23 in EuroLeague play and went out in the first round of the German Basketball Bundesliga playoffs to eventual champions Ratiopharm Ulm as the two seed.
Alba’s budget shortcomings compared to most of their Greek, Spanish, and Turkish counterparts are well known, but they’ve usually found ways to remain competitive despite that thanks to the great work of Sports Director Himar Ojeda and the rest of their front office.
The German side is looking to return to that level at a minimum this season, and their newest signing, Sterling Brown, could help them do that.
At 6-foot-5, Brown has bounced around the NBA a healthy amount. He was a second-round pick by the Philadelphia 76ers six years ago and then spent three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, then the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and most recently the Los Angeles Lakers.
He only once averaged more than 20 minutes per game in a season, 2020-21 with the Rockets, but has shot 36 percent from 3 on nearly 700 career attempts.
Brown joins Minnesota Timberwolves stash Matteo Spagnolo and former Toronto Raptor Matt Thomas as Alba Berlin is rebuilding for the upcoming season.
If all three play at their best, they could make next season’s inaugural play-in tournament.