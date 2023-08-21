EuroLeague transfer rumors: Frank Kaminsky, Terrence Ross, and more
1. Should Terrence Ross sign with Partizan Belgrade?
Here’s how a lot of crazy Euro:eague transfer rumors go. One account makes something up on Twitter, some others post it as if it is their own to try to pretend they had it first, and then the player or team denies it if it gets big enough.
Or, it just dies on its own, because it’s just a rumor.
But over the weekend, former Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns wing Terrence Ross announced during a Twitch live stream that he received an offer from Partizan Belgrade this summer.
Ross is still a free agent and has struggled to make a positive impact in the NBA over the past few seasons. He is certainly past his prime, and at 32 years old it’s clear plenty have doubts about how much he has left in the tank for the NBA level.
For Partizan though, he could be a low-risk/high-upside move. With James Nunnally, Ognjen Jaramaz, and Matuez Ponitka already on the roster, they have very strong wing depth for next season.
New signing P.J. Dozier could also defend opposing wings while occupying a guard role on offense. So maybe Ross doesn’t have enough left in the tank to score in bunches in the NBA, but just enough left to fill up the stat sheet for Partizan?
It’s likely at least worth finding out.