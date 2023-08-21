MLB power rankings: Dodgers climb, Giants fall and Braves just keep rolling
By Kevin Henry
MLB Power Rankings: 25. Washington Nationals
Before losing to the Phillies on Saturday, the Nationals put together the best 48-game stretch for the franchise since they capped the 2019 season going 33-15 (.688) in the last 48 games. Between July 8 and August 19, Washington was 22-13 (.629), the second-best record in the National League behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and the fourth-best in all of baseball.
MLB Power Rankings: 24. Pittsburgh Pirates
Andrew McCutchen continues to be a good story for the Pirates. McCutchen’s five-RBI night on Saturday marked his most in a game since recording eight on Sept. 26, 2017, against Baltimore at PNC Park. McCutchen’s three-run home run in the ninth inning on Saturday was also the 298th of his career. He’s hoping to join the 11 active players who have hit at least 300 home runs.
MLB Power Rankings: 23. Detroit Tigers
You have to hand it to Miguel Cabrera. As he makes his retirement tour across MLB stadiums, he continues to have some fun with his final games and his final visits to opposing stadiums. He also has a knack for keeping up with current storylines in his own division. Check out the face of Ramirez when Cabrera jokes about fighting with him.
MLB Power Rankings: 22. New York Mets
If nothing else, the Mets exorcised some of their demons in St. Louis this past week, falling just short of their first four-game road sweep of the Cardinals since April 24-27, 1986. Entering Sunday’s series finale, the Mets slashed .292/.356/.531 in the current first three games of the series, while posting a 1.67 ERA. New York also outscored St. Louis 24-5 in the first three games before falling on Sunday. Is it a good sign for the Mets or just another reminder of how far the Cardinals have fallen this season?
MLB Power Rankings: 21. San Diego Padres
Stick a fork in San Diego’s season. Losing three of four games to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park was likely the final coffin in any kind of postseason hopes for the Padres. With the Miami Marlins coming in this week to finish off what has been a disappointing home stand that was viewed as critical before it began, San Diego fans will likely start looking ahead to next season.