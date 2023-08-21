MLB power rankings: Dodgers climb, Giants fall and Braves just keep rolling
By Kevin Henry
MLB Power Rankings: 15. Arizona Diamondbacks
While Zac Gallen is deservedly getting all of the buzz around a potential Cy Young Award, don’t overlook what Brandon Pfaadt is doing. On Friday, he became the youngest Diamondbacks’ starter (24 years, 307 days) to toss 6.0+ hitless innings (the previous was Alex Young, July 7, 2019 at 25 years, 301 days) and became the first Diamondbacks’ starter to toss 6.0+ no-hit innings since Tyler Gilbert’s no-hitter on Aug. 14, 2021 against the Padres.
MLB Power Rankings: 14. Miami Marlins
The Marlins flexed some Friday night power while posting a win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Miami smacked a season-high five homers in the win, marking the club’s first five-homer game since July 3, 2012 at Milwaukee and just the eighth in club history. Miami had one four-homer game earlier this season (on June 11 at the Chicago White Sox).
MLB Power Rankings: 13. Boston Red Sox
Boston’s rotation has been hitting on all cylinders in recent games. In their last 25 games heading into Sunday’s finale at Yankee Stadium, Red Sox starting pitchers have posted a 3.51 ERA. Since July 22, that represents MLB’s third-lowest starter ERA in that time. In the four outings before Sunday, Sox starters allowed only six earned runs in 22.1 innings pitched (2.42 ERA).
MLB Power Rankings: 12. Cincinnati Reds
Just how much of a youth movement has there been in Cincinnati this season? In 2023, 13 Reds players have made their MLB debuts this season, the most in the Major Leagues. Those are pitchers Andrew Abbott, Ricky Karcher, Randy Wynne, Jake Wong, Casey Legumina, Levi Stoudt, Brandon Williamson, Eduardo Salazar, and Lyon Richardson, as well as infielders Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and outfielder TJ Hopkins.
MLB Power Rankings: 11. Chicago Cubs
The Cody Bellinger revival tour continues. On Saturday, Bellinger recorded his 17th-career multi-homer game and reached 20 homers on the season after he belted 19 in all of 2022 with the Dodgers. Bellinger is just the second Cub since 1981 to primarily play center field and reach 20 homers in a season, joining Corey Patterson (24 homers in 2004).