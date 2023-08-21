MLB power rankings: Dodgers climb, Giants fall and Braves just keep rolling
By Kevin Henry
MLB Power Rankings: 5. Tampa Bay Rays
Perhaps Tampa Bay is starting to find its stride again after some bumpy times during the middle of the campaign. The Rays are 5-1-1 in their last seven series on the heels of a 2-7-1 performance in series play from June 12 through July 23. After taking a series in Anaheim from the Angels, they are 5-1-0 in road series since the All-Star break after going 5-6-2 in the first half of the season.
MLB Power Rankings: 4. Texas Rangers
How big of an immediate impact has Max Scherzer made on the Rangers? He is just the fourth pitcher in the Modern Era (since 1901) to go 3-0 with 20 or more innings pitched, four-or-fewer runs allowed, and 26 or more strikeouts over their first three outings with a new franchise. In that club, Scherzer joins former Tigers and Mets teammate Justin Verlander (Houston, 2017), Randy Johnson (Houston, 1998), and Jim Bunning (Philadelphia, 1964).
MLB Power Rankings: 3. Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles have gone 79 consecutive series of at least two decisions (no ties) without being swept. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is the most consecutive series without getting swept in Orioles history (since 1954), ahead of 46 consecutive sweepless series from 1971-72. It is the fifth-longest such streak in MLB history, trailing the 1942-44 St. Louis Cardinals (124), 1906-09 Chicago Cubs (115), 1903-05 New York Giants (105), and 1922-24 New York Yankees (83).
MLB Power Rankings: 2. Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles is 9-1 in their last 10 games and 17-2 in August. Since the All-Star break, the Dodgers are 25-9. It’s not hard to see that the Dodgers are churning toward the postseason and, with two days off thanks to Sunday’s game being moved to Saturday because of Hurricane Hilary, they will start a series in Cleveland on Tuesday fresh and ready for a reunion with Noah Syndergaard, who is slated to open the series for the Guardians.
MLB Power Rankings: 1. Atlanta Braves
It’s certainly hard for any team to top the Braves anywhere, but Atlanta is making Truist Park a real home-field advantage recently. Atlanta started 14-14 through its first 28 home games dating to May 27. However, since May 28, the Braves were 28-6 (.824) at home (with four of those six losses came in consecutive games) before dropping a one-run decision to San Francisco on Sunday.