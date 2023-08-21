NBA Rumors: Lillard deal looming, Spurs mistake, Harden trade return
By Kdelaney
A Damian Lillard trade may be imminent, the Spurs regret not pursuing Austin Reaves, and what the 76ers want for Harden. Check out the latest NBA rumors.
NBA rumors: A Damian Lillard deal might be coming, finally…
A month after Lillard’s trade request, Portland and Miami didn’t appear to be making any progress. But, if Lillard’s social media activity is any indication, then his time in Portland may be coming to a close. That’s right. Things are getting serious. Lillard has officially unfollowed the Trail Blazers on Instagram.
It’s no secret that Lillard wants to play in Miami. What’s also becoming increasingly evident is that the Blazers aren’t willing to move Lillard, a top 75-rated player, for pennies on the dollar just because he wants out. With six weeks left until training camp, the clock is ticking for both teams.
If you’re the Heat, can you afford to waste a summer pursuing Lillard only to come up empty-handed? And If you’re the Blazers, does it make sense to keep Dame around?