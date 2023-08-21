Patriots rumors: Belichick honors Brady, Mac Jones trust, Zeke doubts
By John Buhler
New England Patriots rumors: Bill Belichick still thinks very highly of Tom Brady
Apparently, Bill Belichick thinks the world of Tom Brady. After all these years, he puts him on the pedestal of the three best players he has ever coached in all three phases of the game: Brady (offense), Lawrence Taylor (defense when he was Bill Parcells’ coordinator on the New York Giants) and Matthew Slater (special teams). So Belichick agrees one night is not enough to honor Brady…
Here is a quote from the hoodie himself, saying the nicest things about Brady in his entire life.
Let’s be real. Belichick would be a complete imbecile if he didn’t praise Brady like he should. Fatboy Slim knew what he doing, as does the greatest NFL head coach of all time. He berated Brady like he was the 53rd man on the roster. It drove him to a life of greatness, avocado ice cream, nightshade avoidance and a highly public divorce with one of the most attractive women alive.
But it was all worth it, as Brady and Belichick combined to win the Patriots their first six Super Bowls in team history. Belichick is still waiting for No. 7, but Brady got his Magnificent Seventh living that sweet, semi-retired life in Gulf Coast Florida. For now, he works for the Silver and Black as an owner of some sort, the team his former franchise owned ever since the Tuck Rule game…
So let’s just enjoy Belichick being grateful because when do we get him when he is not crotchety?