Steelers Rumors: Ravens throw shade, Matt Canada praise, coach Big Ben?
By Scott Rogust
Steelers rumors: Former Ravens player predicts Pittsburgh will miss playoffs
Even after a rough 2-6 start to the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly missed out on a playoff spot after finishing the year 9-8. This offseason, general manager Omar Khan made additions across both sides of the line of scrimmage that has some believing that the team can make a push for the playoffs, even in the tough AFC North division.
Well, one former player for Pittsburgh’s biggest rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, doesn’t think it’s going to happen.
During an appearance on ESPN this past week, former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott said that he thinks the Steelers are going to miss the playoffs because “the weak link will be their quarterback.”
By “their quarterback,” Scott means Kenny Pickett, their 2022 first-round pick that showed promise late last season. While Pickett did deal with the usual rookie struggles, he did have some late-season, game-winning drives against the Las Vegas Raiders, and Scott’s Ravens.
This offseason, the Steelers gave Pickett a new wide receiver to target alongside George Pickens and Diontae Johnson in Allen Robinson, and some new offensive linemen in guard Isaac Seumalo and rookie tackle Broderick Jones. So far in the preseason, Pickett has been very impressive. Sure, it’s the preseason, but it’s hard not to be excited about Pickett’s potential.
Facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 11, Pickett completed six-of-seven targets for 70 yards and a touchdown to Pickens. Then this past Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, Pickett played two drives, completing three-of-four attempts for 43 yards and a touchdown to tight end Pat Freiermuth.
It was a strong preseason for Pickett thus far, and he has the chance to silence his critics if this play is to carry over into the regular season.