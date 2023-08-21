Steelers Rumors: Ravens throw shade, Matt Canada praise, coach Big Ben?
By Scott Rogust
Steelers Rumors: NFL Network urges Mike Tomlin to let OC Matt Canada ‘cook’
While the Pittsburgh Steelers did finish the 2022 season with a winning record, the offense was much criticized. They ranked 23rd in total offense (322.6 yards per game), 24th in passing offense (200.6 yards per game), and 26th in scoring offense (18.1 points per game). With the team’s inability to put up points, Steelers fans turned their attention to offensive coordinator Matt Canada and pointed in the direction of the exit.
This preseason, the Steelers offense showed hints of being explosive with quarterback Kenny Pickett throwing to George Pickens, and even Calvin Austin III catching a deep pass from Mason Rudolph. Could we see this kind of offense throughout the regular season?
During Monday’s edition of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” reporter Mike Garafolo urged head coach Mike Tomlin, who prefers a run-first offense, to let Canada “cook.”
"“This is a team that prides itself on running the football and playing good defense … what they need to do is let Matt Canada cook! And Kenny Pickett? Yes he can. We’re seeing it in the preseason right now. They have got to open up this offense. Canada came from college, and he was gonna come with all these newfangled ideas and these motions. I feel like he’s kinda been constrained to do things the way the Steelers want,” Garafolo said, h/t Steelers Depot."
If last season proved anything, it’s that the Steelers needed to put up more points. If they had, they may have added some extra wins and made it into the playoffs. The talent is certainly there, especially with wide receiver George Pickens’ play-making ability.
Will letting Canada “cook” help out the Steelers this season? We’ll have to find out if he can do so.