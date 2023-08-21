Steelers Rumors: Ravens throw shade, Matt Canada praise, coach Big Ben?
By Scott Rogust
Steelers Rumors: Ben Roethlisberger kicks off coaching career
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round after the 2021 season, in a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Shortly after the playoff elimination, Roethlisberger announced that he was hanging up his cleats for good, ending his NFL career after 18 seasons. Since then, Roethlisberger has begun his podcast, “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger,” where he’s interviewed former teammates and current players like Kenny Pickett.
Now, Roethlisberger is heading into coaching. No, not in the NFL or at the college level.
According to CBS Sports, Roethlisberger will be an assistant coach for the Fighting Quakers, a Quaker Valley youth football team for 9-and-10-year-olds.
This is a cool opportunity for those players, as they get to learn from a former two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the most prolific starts in Pennsylvania professional sports.
In his 18 years with the Steelers, Roethlisberger leads the franchise with 64,088 passing yards, 418 passing touchdowns, 5,440 pass completions, and 8,433 pass attempts. Roethlisberger made it to the Pro Bowl six times in his career and was the Offensive Rookie of the Year for the 2004 season.
Roethlisberger, who has worn a headset during his time on the sidelines for the Steelers, will now be helping out the Fighting Quakers this upcoming season.