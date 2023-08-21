Fansided

Timberwolves projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season

By Nicholas Chiarito

Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) /
Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 29: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on March 29, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 107-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) /

Minnesota Timberwolves starting center; Rudy Gobert

In the 2022 offseason, the Timberwolves traded for Rudy Gobert in one the biggest trades in NBA history sending the Jazz five players and four first-round picks. After giving up a massive haul to the Jazz for Gobert, they don’t have much of a choice to start him. Last season Gobert averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 blocks on 66 percent shooting from the field.

Even though the Timberwolves gave up an unreasonable amount to receive Gobert, it didn’t all go to waste. The Timberwolves got Gobert to help KAT with the rim protection. It worked because their defense improved from the 2022 season.

Since KAT was hurt last season, there was never the opportunity to see how well Gobert and KAT played together. Due to KAT’s versatility, Gobert doesn’t become an offensive liability where he is still able to be in the dunker’s spot on offense. Gobert is able to run pick-and-roll with every player, even KAT and is a great lob threat.

If the Gobert experiment doesn’t work out then the Timberwolves need to question what they need to do with him moving forward. If he and KAT really do play well together the Timberwolves become a more dangerous team in the west.

Primary backup center: Naz Reid

Naz Reid has been the backup center for the Timberwolves for the last four seasons and last season he had a career year. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 54/3468 shooting splits.

Reid is a great spark plug off the bench. As an undersized center at 6-foot-9, Reid plays with a lot of energy because he is small. Every team needs a player that is going to bring a high energy and if KAT or Gobert isn’t bringing it from the center spot, Reid is going to bring it.

Reid’s high energy allows him to be a very good defender. Last season he had a 110 defensive rating which was second on the team behind Rudy Gobert. The Timberwolves have great defenders at their center spot and one of the reasons they’ll be a top-10 defense again this season.

Others who could receive minutes: Karl-Anthony Towns

