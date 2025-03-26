The best MLB team to root for, based on your zodiac sign

If you haven't known the triumphs and defeats, the epic highs and lows of a Major League Baseball season, there's never been a better time to start. Baseball, arguably, has never been more exciting, and there are so many storylines — held over from last season or coming out of spring training — that even a diehard fan will struggle to keep up with.

But if you're new here on Opening Day and are looking for a place to start, why not direct your attention to the stars? Everyone knows what their astrological sign is, even if it's only ever pulled out to make small talk with a random Gen Z-er at a social function, and just like reading your daily horoscope in the morning for some insight on the coming day, it's just a bit of fun. Here's one MLB team for every sign of the zodiac.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Philadelphia Phillies

Aries is the first Fire sign in the zodiac cycle, and you'd be hard-pressed to find fans who are as insane (firey, if you will) about their sports as Philadelphia Phillies fans. A quick look over the crowd that packs Citizens Bank Park during every postseason game has to make even Braves and Mets fans admit that the air at the Bank feels electric in October. However, there are downsides to passion that rages that intensely. Aries, like Phillies fans, are probably the most likely sign to derive a little too much joy in taking down an innocent lamppost. Both Aries and Phillies fans like to indulge in a good revel, but everyone else should steer clear.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Cleveland Guardians

Taurus might be one of the most generally well-liked signs of them all and, come on, it's kind of hard to hate the Guardians (and this is coming from a Tigers fan). Their guys — including and especially José Ramírez, Steven Kwan, Emmanuel Clase, and Cade Smith — are some of the most consistently excellent and consistent but also underrated players in the game, and it's all because they play in Cleveland (which, to be fair, is valid). The Guardians have finished with winning record in 10 out of their last 12 seasons and never seem to spend any money but continue to outperform expectations (and never go down to the Yankees in the postseason without a fight, which everyone can appreciate).

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Chicago Cubs

The opposite of Taurus, Gemini might be the most generally disliked signs out there. They're indecisive, they have an annoying tendency to play devil's advocate, and they struggle with follow-through. It was kind of hard to hate the Chicago Cubs before 2016, when they were just a ragtag bunch of lovable losers, but then they finally broke the Curse of the Billy Goat and got a really big head about it. But widespread dislike isn't the real reason why Geminis can be likened to the Cubs — no, that's on the aforementioned indecision. Since 2016, the Cubs haven't been able to decide whether or not they're actually good. Granted, the NL Central is basically the Wild West, but the Cubs have played jumprope with the line between being pretty good and completely middling.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): San Diego Padres

The Padres were one of baseball's most exciting teams to watch last year, and there were even a few moments when they were giving the Dodgers a healthy run for their money. However, when they had the Dodgers' backs pressed against the wall in the NLDS, they totally whiffed, which aligns perfectly with Cancer's tendency to burn bright and way too fast. Both the Padres and Cancers have a lot of grit, but when they're messy, they're really messy (see: the potentially franchise-altering ownership battle going on between late owner Peter Seidler's widow Sheel and his brothers). But both are also a little like a nagging fly that you can't swat away; the Padres will be persistent this season, even if the Dodgers look like they'll top the NL West easily.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Los Angeles Dodgers

Who better to root for the reigning World Series champions than the most boisterous sign of them all? Leos have massive personalities and are sociable and charismatic, but they can also have a lot of unearned confidence that can border on arrogance. The Dodgers' confidence isn't exactly unearned — how could it be when you have Shohei Ohtani and one of the deepest rosters in baseball? — after their World Series win last season, but we shouldn't forget their utterly embarrassing flameouts the two years prior. The Dodgers do everything loudly, and so do Leos. Nearly every other sign might find them completely obnoxious for it, but they lean into it and usually keep winning, to everyone's chagrin.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): New York Yankees

While all Earth signs can fall prey to the tendency of being sticks-in-the-mud, Virgos might be the worst culprits, and the Yankees are more deeply embedded into that mud than any other organization in baseball. Thankfully, their antiquated facial hair policy is now a thing of the past (at least, kind of), but this is the team that's kind of neutered Jazz Chisholm and definitely neutered Alex Verdugo by preventing any kind of showmanship that might distract from The Pinstripes. Not only are the Yankees traditional, they're both their own and everyone else's worst critic, and there was a time when the Yankees would settle for nothing less than absolute perfection (oh, how the mighty have fallen).

Libra (September 23-October 22): Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have been one of the most active teams on the trade market in MLB since 2017 and, by 2021, they shared a record with the Athletics as baseball's most active trade partners in both franchise's histories with 27 deals made between them. Libras are solid communicators and like to be team players, but they can also end up being a little too middle-of-the-road to take a stand on any given side. The Blue Jays, historically, are the definition of middle-of-the-road. Their .498 all-time win-loss record is the 14th highest in baseball, which basically screams 'mid,' and they've ended up third in the AL East more than any other placement in all of their 49 seasons.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Houston Astros

Scorpios are vindictive, and so are the Astros. Houston has had a chip on their shoulder ever since the Great Trash-Can-Banging Scandal of 2017 and, unfortunately, they've proven that they should never be underestimated, cheating or not. Although they lost a little bit of that bite last season, when they were kicked out of the Wild Card by the lowly Detroit Tigers, it'd still be foolish to completely count them out. Scorpios aren't for everyone, and neither are the Astros, but they have great long-term memories and refuse to let go of a grudge. Even if Scorpios aren't being actively dunked on, they're going to act like they're punching up at all times.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): New York Mets

The Mets might be more interested in fun than any other team in baseball, which makes them perfect for a fun-loving Sagittarius. They've been advertised as the punkier little brother to the stuffy Yankees ever since their founding, and they play in a stadium that's all flashing lights and a constant stream of sounds, which seems to take sadistic joy in overloading visitors' senses. Last year, especially during the summer after they'd really found their footing, they were also the Grimace Mets (immortalized by a purple seat in the outfield and more Grimaces than anyone can count taking the 7 train to Citi Field) and then the Hawk Tuah Mets. Never without a gimmick, always flashy, always having fun. A little corny? Maybe, but you'll be hard-pressed to find a Sag or Mets fan who cares.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Cincinnati Reds

The Reds are the oldest team in baseball (kind of; it sort of depends who you ask) and typically one of the lowest-spending. Capricorns are a traditional and frugal sort, and can always appreciate a salt-of-the-earth, nose-to-the-grindstone kind of team. They might be a little too frugal, a little too stuffy, but they're hard workers and are quietly but brutally ambitious. While the odds-makers might not be very high on the Reds chances this year, Cincinnati proved that they mean business in 2025 when they brought Terry Francona out of a hiatus to manage the team, and they have as much of a shot at the top of the always-winnable NL Central as anyone.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Tampa Bay Rays

Rays President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander might be a little bit of an evil genius. The Tampa Bay Rays have a way of taking diamonds in the rough, particularly pitchers, polishing them, and then either keeping them for a lot less money than they actually deserve or letting them go, only to replace them with more stunningly effective reclamation projects. Aquariuses are the visionaries of the zodiac (read: evil geniuses) and, although the Rays have yet to win a World Series in their so far brief history, they've enjoyed two more postseason appearances than their fellow 1998 expansion team Diamondbacks, and far more consistently than them. The Rays were always fighting an uphill battle joining the AL East, but they've also enjoyed four first-place finishes in the division and shouldn't be underestimated.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Boston Red Sox

The key joining factor between Pisces and the Red Sox is, uh oh, a victim complex. No one can deny that the Red Sox have been great, but Red Sox fans seem to forget that more than anyone else. They've won four World Series championships in the 21st century, leading all of baseball, and have done it in fewer games than the Giants, Dodgers, Astros, Cardinals, and Yankees, the only other teams with more than one Fall Classic win since 2000. The last time they made it to the postseason was 2021, but the way a Red Sox fan will tell it, you'd think that they're suffering one of the longest postseason droughts in baseball history.