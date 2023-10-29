Best Moneyline Bets for NFL Week 8 (Rams Will Take Down Cowboys)
Giving you the best moneyline bets to wager on for NFL Week 8 action
Sunday's Week 8 action is about to kick-off in just a few hours!
If you're looking for a few teams to bet on to win today, you've come to the right place. We're not focused on the point spread here, just straight-up moneyline bets. Feel free to toss these teams in a parlay, bet them individually, or use them in a pick'em or survivor pool.
NFL Week 8 Moneyline Bets
- Falcons -142 vs. Titans
- Rams +230 vs. Cowboys
- Seahawks -180 vs. Browns
Falcons -142 vs. Titans
We all know the Titans are a run-first team, but what you might not know is the Falcons have one of the best run defenses in the NFL. Atlanta ranks 10th in opponent yards per carry, sixth in opponent rush success rate, and first in opponent rush EPA.
That means they're well-equipped to shut down the rush attack of this offense that will then need to turn to Will Grier in his first NFL start if they want to get anything going through the air. That's a tough spot for the Titans to be in.
I'll talk the Falcons to win this NFC South vs. AFC South matchup.
Rams +230 vs. Cowboys
The Rams are better than their record indicates while the Cowboys aren't as good as theirs, it's really quite simple. If you look at the underlying metrics, the Rams actually rank higher than the Cowboys in a lot of areas. For example, they're ninth in the NFL in Net Yards Per Play, while the Cowboys are just 14th (0.0).
I think Dallas suffers another tough loss. The Rams are my favorite upset pick of the week.
Seahawks -180 vs. Browns
This game is very similar to the Falcons vs. Titans game that I wrote about above. The Browns are a team that relies heavily on the run game, but now they have to face one of the best-run defenses in the league.
46.21% of the offensive yards gained by the Browns come on the ground, the single highest rate in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Seahawks rank third in opponent yards per carry and first in opponent rush success rate.
P.J. Walker isn't good enough to win this game for them with his arm so when the Browns fail to run the football, the Seahawks will pull away. I'll take them to win this game.
