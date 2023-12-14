Bet365 Louisiana Promo: Win $150 Bonus for ANY Bowl Game
Bet $5 on any bowl game, get $150 bonus, win or lose
It might feel like the college football season is all but over, but we still have TONS of bowl games, and you can celebrate with a guaranteed win!
Sports bettors in Louisiana will get $150 in bonus bets just for placing their first bet of $5 or more on ANY bowl game at Bet365, win or lose!
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus in time for this weekend’s games:
Bet365 Louisiana Promo
You’ll receive $150 in bonus bets just for signing up with Bet365 and placing your first bet of $5 or more!
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook LA (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any college bowl game
It’s as simple as that. Just sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on any bet!
Those bonus bets won’t hit your account until that first wager settles, so go ahead and bet on Georgia Southern vs. Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Bowl – the first bowl game of the day!
Now let’s make sure you know how to access odds on these games.
How to Bet on College Football at Bet365
There are tons of fun ways for you to bet on college football during bowl season at Bet365.
You can keep it simple and bet on a team to win or cover the spread. Or you could bet on over/under the total points, player props, scoring props and much more!
Once you’ve signed in, click on ‘NCAAF’ to see odds on the upcoming bowl games.
Scroll through your options until you find a game you want to wager on, and then click on it to see each available betting line.
And don’t forget to put at least $5 on that first bet!
Don’t miss out on celebrating these final football games with a guaranteed win. Sign up for Bet365 today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.